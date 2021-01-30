Soccer-Deulofeu completes permanent switch to Udinese

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Gerard Deulofeu has completed a permanent move to Udinese, where he was already on loan from Watford, the Serie A club announced on Saturday.

Deulofeu left English second-tier side Watford at the start of the season and the transfer was made permanent after the clubs agreed an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old Spaniard has signed a contract with Udinese until 2024.

Before joining Udinese, Deulofeu enjoyed two-and-a-half years at Watford, scoring 17 goals in 70 appearances after arriving from Barcelona.

"We thank Gerard for his contribution to the club and wish him all the best for his future," Watford said in a statement. (Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Angus MacSwan)