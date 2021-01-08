Soccer-EFL records 112 positive COVID-19 tests in latest round

Jan 8 (Reuters) - The English Football League, which governs the three divisions below the Premier League, said on Friday that 112 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest round of testing.

This week's testing included 66 EFL clubs that will play in the FA Cup third round, while the remaining six clubs which did not feature will be tested before their league games.

"Following the latest round of mandated Covid-19 tests, the EFL can confirm that 3,507 players and club staff from 66 EFL Clubs were tested over the course of the past week with 112 individuals testing positive," the EFL said in a statement https://www.efl.com/news/2021/january/efl-statement-covid-19-test-results.

Second-tier Championship side Brentford said https://www.brentfordfc.com/news/2021/january/positive-covid-19-tests-at-brentford-fc their manager Thomas Frank had tested positive on Thursday, two days after their 2-0 League Cup semi-final loss at Tottenham Hotspur. (Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)