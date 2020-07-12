Soccer-Eibar beat Espanyol to pull clear of relegation zone

MADRID, July 12 (Reuters) - Eibar practically sealed their top-flight status by beating relegated Espanyol 2-0 away from home on Sunday in La Liga.

Edu Exposito scored both goals to earn Eibar their first win in four matches, giving them the lead by converting a penalty in the 25th minute.

The visitors won a second penalty soon after and Exposito's effort was saved by Espanyol keeper Diego Lopez but the midfielder pounced on the rebound to double his side's advantage in the 36th.

The victory took Eibar up to 15th in the standings on 39 points and they will be guaranteed survival if Real Mallorca, who occupy the final spot in the relegation zone on 32, lose at fourth-placed Sevilla later on Sunday.

Espanyol, relegated on Wednesday, stayed rooted to the bottom of the table on 24 points after losing a seventh successive game. (Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Ed Osmond)