Soccer-Eibar keeper Dmitrovic scores penalty v Atletico

EIBAR, Spain, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Eibar goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic defied convention by taking and scoring a penalty in his side's La Liga match against leaders Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

The Serbian swapped areas when his side were awarded a penalty and coolly deceived his opposite number Jan Oblak to give the home side the lead in the 12th minute.

Luis Suarez levelled for Atletico five minutes before halftime, beating Dmitrovic from inside the area after Marcos Llorente had won the ball back on the edge of Eibar's box.

Dmitrovic, 28, had never previously scored a penalty in his career and became the first goalkeeper to do so in La Liga since Las Palmas' Nacho Gonzalez, who netted from the spot against Athletic Bilbao in 2002. (Reporting by Richard Martin; editing by Grant McCool)