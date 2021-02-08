Soccer-Empty stadium only regret for Guardiola as Man City end Anfield jinx

LIVERPOOL, England, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Manchester City have had to wait since 2003 for a victory at Anfield and the only thing that took the gloss off their 4-1 win on Sunday for manager Pep Guardiola was that there were no fans in the stadium to witness it.

"For many years we were not able to win here, hopefully next time we can do it with people," Guardiola said.

"Anfield is so intimidating. Anfield is always impressive but with people it is much more."

Ilkay Gundogan scored twice while Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden were also on target as City made it 10 Premier League wins in a row and 14 straight wins in all competitions.

It put them five points above second-placed Manchester United with a game in hand and 10 above champions Liverpool who are in fourth place having also played a game more.

"Huge victory for us. Three more points at the end but I take into consideration the fact we won after we missed a penalty and conceded a goal but the way we reacted... that made the difference," Guardiola said, referring to Gundogan's first-half penalty fired over the crossbar.

City now look overwhelming favourites to claim a third league title in Guardiola's five seasons at the club but the Spaniard has been around long enough to know that there is much hard work ahead.

"Today we will celebrate, but tomorrow our feet will be on the grass again. In February no one is champions," he said.

"I am so grateful to my players but this is now the past, we have done brilliantly so I cannot deny how happy we are. But we are in February. For Manchester City, three points and to come here and finally win, it's very important."

Foden was again instrumental in City's win, setting up their second goal after collecting Liverpool keeper Alisson's poor pass, then lashing in a beauty late on to give the scoreline an emphatic look.

The 20-year-old has really blossomed this season, making himself a first-choice in Guardiola's starting lineup.

"Phil Foden is a guy who keeps the ball really well, he arrives so aggressive but he is also still so young," he said.

"When he plays wide it is more easy for him, he will learn. The action for the second goal and the fourth goal, we know what a huge talent he is but he is still young and hopefully he can understand he can still improve." (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis)