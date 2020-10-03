Soccer-England's National League season to start after govt funding boost

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The English National League's 2020-21 season will kick off on Saturday after the fifth-tier club competition secured significant financial support from the British government, the league announced on Friday.

British media said the National League had secured a 10 million pounds ($12.93 million) grant over the next three months after negotiations between the league, FA and the government.

The funding will allow the fifth-tier clubs to cover the shortfall caused by the ban on fans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The National League has now received confirmation of significant financial grant-aid support from the Government to compensate clubs for essential revenue lost from fans not returning in October..." the league said in a statement https://www.thenationalleague.org.uk/national-league-statement-commencement-of-202021-s-63856.

"The 2020/21 National League season will now commence on Oct. 3 as planned with clubs playing 'behind closed doors' in compliance with the elite sport protocols,"

($1 = 0.7737 pounds) (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)