Feb 26 (Reuters) - Following is the draw for the Europa League round of 16 made on Friday (first named team plays first leg at home):

Ajax Amsterdam v Young Boys

Dynamo Kyiv v Villarreal

AS Roma v Shakhtar Donetsk

Olympiakos v Arsenal

Dinamo Zagreb v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United v AC Milan

Slavia Prague v Rangers

Granada v Molde

First legs to be played on March 11. Second legs to be played on March 18. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)