Soccer-European qualifying draw for 2022 World Cup

08 Dec 2020 / 01:52 H.

    Dec 7 (Reuters) - European qualifying competition draw for 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

    GROUP A

    Portugal

    Serbia

    Republic of Ireland

    Luxembourg

    Azerbaijan

    GROUP B

    Spain

    Sweden

    Greece

    Georgia

    Kosovo

    GROUP C

    Italy

    Switzerland

    Northern Ireland

    Bulgaria

    Lithuania

    GROUP D

    France

    Ukraine

    Finland

    Bosnia and Herzegovina

    Kazakhstan

    GROUP E

    Belgium

    Wales

    Czech Republic

    Belarus

    Estonia

    GROUP F

    Denmark

    Austria

    Scotland

    Israel

    Faroe Islands

    Moldova

    GROUP G

    Netherlands

    Turkey

    Norway

    Montenegro

    Latvia

    Gibraltar

    GROUP H

    Croatia

    Slovakia

    Russia

    Slovenia

    Cyprus

    Malta

    GROUP I

    England

    Poland

    Hungary

    Albania

    Andorra

    San Marino

    GROUP J

    Germany

    Romania

    Iceland

    North Macedonia

    Armenia

    Liechtenstein

    The 10 group winners advance directly to the World Cup.

    The 10 group runners-up proceed to the play-offs and will be joined by the two best group winners of the 2020-21 Nations League that did not finish in the top two of their World Cup qualifying groups.

    The 12 teams in the play-offs will be drawn into three separate play-off paths for single-leg semi-finals and a final, with the three winners qualifying for the World Cup. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

