Soccer-European qualifying draw for 2022 World Cup

Dec 7 (Reuters) - European qualifying competition draw for 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

GROUP A

Portugal

Serbia

Republic of Ireland

Luxembourg

Azerbaijan

GROUP B

Spain

Sweden

Greece

Georgia

Kosovo

GROUP C

Italy

Switzerland

Northern Ireland

Bulgaria

Lithuania

GROUP D

France

Ukraine

Finland

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Kazakhstan

GROUP E

Belgium

Wales

Czech Republic

Belarus

Estonia

GROUP F

Denmark

Austria

Scotland

Israel

Faroe Islands

Moldova

GROUP G

Netherlands

Turkey

Norway

Montenegro

Latvia

Gibraltar

GROUP H

Croatia

Slovakia

Russia

Slovenia

Cyprus

Malta

GROUP I

England

Poland

Hungary

Albania

Andorra

San Marino

GROUP J

Germany

Romania

Iceland

North Macedonia

Armenia

Liechtenstein

The 10 group winners advance directly to the World Cup.

The 10 group runners-up proceed to the play-offs and will be joined by the two best group winners of the 2020-21 Nations League that did not finish in the top two of their World Cup qualifying groups.

The 12 teams in the play-offs will be drawn into three separate play-off paths for single-leg semi-finals and a final, with the three winners qualifying for the World Cup.