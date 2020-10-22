Soccer-Evans keen to extend Leicester contract

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Defender Jonny Evans said on Wednesday he is keen to extend his stay at Premier League Leicester City, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Evans, 32, joined the Foxes on a three-year deal from West Bromwich Albion in 2018 for a reported 3.5 million pounds ($4.61 million).

The Northern Ireland international has since played 77 games for Leicester, scoring three goals, and helped the club to fifth in the Premier League last season.

"There's been nothing formal in terms of contract talks," Evans said ahead of Thursday's Europa League opener against Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk.

"Possibly that's something my agent and the club will do in the near future, but I have really enjoyed my time here, if that option becomes available I'm sure it's one I would take.

"If we can come to an agreement I'm sure it won't be a problem and it will be sorted soon."

Evans began his career at Manchester United, playing more than 100 league games and winning three league titles.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy will miss Thursday's Europa League game with a minor calf issue, while midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is out with a hip injury.

Defender Caglar Soyuncu is sidelined for up to three months with an abductor problem he sustained while on international duty with Turkey and Portuguese full back Ricardo Pereira is a long-term absentee with an anterior cruciate ligament injury. ($1 = 0.7598 pounds) (Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Chennai Editing by Toby Davis)