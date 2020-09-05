Soccer-Everton sign Brazil midfielder Allan from Napoli

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Everton have signed Brazil midfielder Allan from Italian side Napoli on a three-year deal, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but British media reported Everton had paid a fee of around 25 million pounds ($33 million) to Napoli for the 29-year-old.

Allan scored 11 goals and grabbed 16 assists in more than 200 appearances for Napoli across all competitions, helping them claim the Coppa Italia last season.

"It is a real pleasure to sign for Everton. I am immensely happy to be here," Allan said in a club statement.

"I hope, like I have done in my entire career, I contribute with my performances together with my teammates and that I put in some great games, great performances and win important things." ($1 = 0.7526 pounds)