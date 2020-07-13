Soccer-Faraoni masterpiece not enough for Verona

July 12 (Reuters) - Verona full back Davide Faraoni scored one of the best Serie A goals of the season before his side conceded an equaliser in the sixth minute of stoppage time in a 1-1 draw at Fiorentina on Sunday.

Ninth-placed Verona quickly took control from kickoff and went ahead with a majestic goal.

Sofyan Amrabat chipped the ball over the Fiorentina defence and Faraoni, initially with his back to goal, swivelled and waited for it to drop before volleying past Bartlomiej Dragowski.

Fiorentina, 13th in the table, claimed they should have had a penalty in the 55th minute when the ball hit Matteo Pessina's arm but the referee waved play on.

But Patrick Cutrone saved the hosts in the sixth minute of stoppage time, running onto Federico Chiesa's through pass to dink the ball over Marco Silvestri.

There was an incredible end to a mid-table clash at Parma where the hosts scored twice in stoppage time to force a 2-2 draw with Bologna.

The game had been in doubt on Saturday after Parma said a member of their first team staff had tested positive for COVID-19 but the entire squad was tested again on Sunday and all were negative.

Bologna raced to a 2-0 lead in 16 minutes with goals from Danilo and Roberto Soriano but Jasmin Kurtic headed one back in the 93rd minute for Parma before Roberto Inglese took advantage of hesitant defending to snatch a dramatic equaliser.

Lecce dropped back into the relegation zone after twice hitting the woodwork in a 0-0 draw away to eleventh-placed Cagliari.

Khouma Babacar hit the post from the close range in the first half when he should have scored. Marco Mancosu did the same after Alessio Cragno saved a Babacar shot and the ball landed at his feet.

Lecce are 18th with 29 points, one place below Genoa who earlier beat SPAL 2-0. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)