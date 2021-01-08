SEARCH
Soccer-FIFA to trial concussion substitutes at Club World Cup

08 Jan 2021 / 20:26 H.

    Jan 8 (Reuters) - FIFA will trial concussion substitutes at next month's Club World Cup in Qatar, soccer's world governing body said on Friday.

    The decision comes after the game's rule-making body IFAB gave the go-ahead to additional trials last month.

    The trial at the Club World Cup, which will be held from Feb. 1-11, will allow one permanent concussion replacement in cases of head injury, regardless of the number of substitutions a team has made already.

    (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

