SAO PAULO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Flamengo lost 2-1 to Sao Paulo on Thursday but still clinched the Brazilian league title on the final day after challengers Internacional could only draw 0-0 at home to Corinthians.

The result means Flamengo topped the table with 71 points, one more than Inter, and take their second consecutive Serie A title. (Reporting by Andrew Downie in London; Editing by Peter Rutherford )