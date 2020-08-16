Soccer-Flamengo gets first win under new manager Domenec Torrent

CURITIBA, Brazil, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Reigning Brazilian champions Flamengo chalked up their first victory under new manager Domenec Torrent on Saturday, defeating Coritiba 1-0 at an empty Couto Pereira stadium in the southern city of Curitiba.

The win eases the pressure on Torrent - a former assistant to Pep Guardiola - whose side had lost its first two league matches of the season and appeared to be a shadow of their electrifying selves last season under the guidance of Portuguese Jorge Jesus.

Giorgian De Arrascaeta scored the only goal of the game in the 27th minute after a Gabriel Barbosa shot in the penalty area broke to the Uruguayan, who struck the ball into the net.

After the break, Coritiba midfielder Rene Junior was sent off after receiving a second yellow card, while Flamengo had a headed goal by Pedro disallowed by VAR for offside.

This was the third defeat in a row for Coritiba, who are anchored at the bottom of the Brazilian league.

Flamengo will now take on Gremio at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday, while Coritiba travel to Sao Paulo to meet Corinthians on the same day. (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Daniel Wallis)