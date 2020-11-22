Soccer-Flamengo return to top spot with 3-1 win over Coritiba

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Flamengo returned to the top of Brazil's Serie A on Saturday with a 3-1 win at home to Coritiba.

Bruno Henrique put the home side one up after just three minutes when he headed home a cross from Giorgian De Arrascaeta and then De Arrascaeta turned scorer 24 minutes later when his shot wrongfooted the goalkeeper.

Rene completed the scoring for the reigning champions with 15 minutes of the second half gone.

William Mattheus scored a late consolation for the visitors.

The result lifts Flamengo into top spot, one point ahead of Atletico Mineiro, who play Ceara on Sunday.

Coritiba are in 18th place in the 20-team table. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Grant McCool)