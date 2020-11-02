Soccer-Flamengo slump to 4-1 defeat by Sao Paulo

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian champions Flamengo missed two penalties and slumped to their first defeat in 13 games on Sunday when they were beaten 4-1 at home by Sao Paulo.

Pedro put the home side ahead with a fine low shot after just six minutes but Tche Tche equalised for Sao Paulo 11 minutes later.

Bruno Henrique missed a penalty for Flamengo after half an hour and a goal by Brenner enabled Sao Paulo to go in 2-1 at the break.

A penalty from Reinaldo after 59 minutes put Sao Paulo 3-1 up and then Sao Paulo goalkeeper Volpi saved his second spot kick of the afternoon from Pedro before Luciano Neves completed the scoring eight minutes from time.

The result means Flamengo missed a chance to overtake Internacional and move into sole possession of top spot in the Serie A.

Flamengo now have 35 points, the same as Internacional and three ahead of Atletico Mineiro, who play Palmeiras on Monday.

Sao Paulo are in fifth, five points behind the leaders. (Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Pritha Sarkar)