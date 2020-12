Nov 29 (Reuters) - Former Senegal midfielder Papa Bouba Diop, who scored the first goal of the 2002 World Cup against France, has died at the age of 42, world governing body FIFA said on Sunday.

"FIFA is saddened to learn of the passing of Senegal legend Papa Bouba Diop. Once a World Cup hero, always a World Cup hero," the world governing body said in a statement on Twitter.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)