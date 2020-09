PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - French soccer star Kylian Mbappe has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and will miss this week's Nations League international against Croatia, the France Football website and RMC Sport reported.

Mbappe, a star of France's 2018 World Cup victory, scored the only goal on Saturday as France beat Sweden 1-0.

