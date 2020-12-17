Soccer-Fulham hold Brighton to scoreless draw with VAR help

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Fulham grabbed a gritty 0-0 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday that lifted them out of the Premier League's bottom three but they needed help from the video assistant referee (VAR) who disallowed a second-half goal for the visitors.

After a dull first half, Brighton launched an early second-half onslaught and Adam Lallana thought he had scored his first goal for the club within minutes of the restart, but it was chalked off after a VAR review for a seemingly innocuous handball by Danny Welbeck.

Though Fulham struggled to create many decent chances, Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez pulled off some fine saves to keep his clean sheet intact, but the visitors could not convert their dominance into goals and the game ended scoreless.

The result lifted Fulham out of the relegation zone and up to 17th spot in the table on nine points after 13 games, ahead of Burnley, who have two matches in hand, on goal difference. Brighton are 16th on 11 points. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)