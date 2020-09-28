Soccer-Galvanised Vardy says Leicester must show consistency

MANCHESTER, England, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Leicester City must show the consistency they lacked in last season's home straight if they are to be top-four contenders again, striker Jamie Vardy said after netting a hat-trick in a stunning 5-2 win at Manchester City on Sunday.

Vardy drilled in a pair of penalties either side of a deft back-heel finish, his goals ripping up the script as the visitors turned a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 lead.

James Maddison added a fourth with a superb shot from 20 metres and Youri Tielemans completed the rout with Leicester's third penalty of the match after Vardy had limped off injured in the dying minutes.

"The main thing was getting the three points and we have done that with a great performance. It's only the start though. We have got to keep going and show that consistently," Vardy told the BBC.

"The way we finished last season was not good enough so we have to keep it going now.

"We tweaked it tactically today and knowing when we got the ball and played through their press we would get a few chances and we stuck them all away. We just had to keep believing."

Leicester, who sent shockwaves around the football world when they won the Premier League title in 2016, looked poised to finish in the top four last season before a poor run in the last third of the campaign cost them a Champions League berth.

They have made a flying start this term by notching three successive wins and top the standings with a superior goal difference to Everton's.

Vardy, who scored 24 league goals for Leicester in that title-winning season and added 23 last term has again played an instrumental part as they have raced out of their block in the 2020/2021 campaign.

He has taken his league tally to five goals with four of them being penalties that gave goalkeepers no chance.

Vardy was delighted after drilling two past City's Ederson following the brace he converted in the opening 3-0 win at West Bromwich Albion.

"It's always cat and mouse," he said when asked what he thought about taking more than one penalty in a game.

"It's a gamble both ways. I know where I am going to put it and he knows where he is diving. Over the moon to get the goals." (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; editing by Ian Chadband)