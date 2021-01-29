Soccer-Good moment to show up, says Klopp, after Liverpool end slump

By Martyn Herman

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Juergen Klopp praised his side for a brave performance as they ended their worrying slump in form with an impressive 3-1 victory at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Thursday.

The champions had gone five league games without a win, the last four without scoring, but looked much more like their formidable selves as goals by Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane secured the points.

Victory lifted Liverpool back into fourth place and while they are still four points behind leaders Manchester City, Klopp said it was a reminder that they have not gone away.

"It was good. It was necessary as well, to be honest! It was a good moment to show up a little bit," Klopp told reporters.

"We are still here, so that's good to know. Now we go home and then we come back in a few hours to play West Ham."

Firmino's goal in first-half stoppage time finally released the shackles for Klopp's side who threatened every time they went forward in the second half.

"I am completely happy about the performance and, yes, it's about the boys. They put a proper shift in," he said.

"It was a brave performance in a game against a counter-attacking monster, which they are and that makes it even more special. For tonight, it was really good."

Klopp was forced to field a makeshift central defensive partnership of Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip after Fabinho was ruled out with a muscle injury.

Matip suffered an ankle injury during the win in north London and with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez out long term, Klopp is running out of defensive options.

"We have players still. Not a lot, to be honest, in the defence line it is incredible what's happening there, it's really incredible," Klopp said.

While Klopp's defensive injuries remain a concern, at least Liverpool have got over their scoring drought, with Firmino's goal their first in the league for 482 minutes.

"We missed massive chances against Burnley, tonight we knocked a wall down -- that's good," Klopp said.

"It is easier to lose (confidence) that's how it is, but it is possible to get it back as well. It is not a light you can switch on and off. You have to show it in the right moment.

"We scored the goals in the right moments, the right people scored the goals, so all good apart from their goal." (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)