Soccer-Guardiola slams VAR after City denied penalty

MANCHESTER, England, March 10 (Reuters) - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was left scratching his head after his side were denied what looked like a clear penalty in their Premier League victory over Southampton on Wednesday.

While the incident had little impact on the outcome as City won 5-2 to move 14 points clear at the top of the table, Guardiola described it as incredible.

The score was 1-1 when Phil Foden was tripped by Alex McCarthy after the Southampton keeper had taken a poor touch.

Foden managed to stay upright but was clearly disadvantaged, although referee Jonathan Moss did not point to the spot and even after a VAR check, McCarthy was deemed not to have done anything wrong despite replays to the contrary.

"Referees are professionals, they have to do their jobs," Guardiola said. "We are happy with 5-2 but at that moment it was 1-1 in a tough game and they were better than us.

"The penalty (decision) was incredible. I don't understand it. Maybe one day they will explain the rule around VAR.

"Hopefully, one day they can explain why one is a penalty and the other isn't. Jon the referee cannot see it but if the VAR can't see it."

VAR has come under fire in recent weeks with Fulham having a goal ruled out against Tottenham Hotspur because of a harsh handball decision.

"The goal from Fulham disallowed against Tottenham," Guardiola said. "I don't have anything against Tottenham but I don't understand how it was disallowed. There are things I don't understand."

Kevin de Bruyne struck twice for City, his first goals since returning from injury, while Riyad Mahrez also bagged a brace as City responded to Sunday's defeat by Manchester United with a convincing performance.

"It's important for Kevin and Riyad to score goals. We need them," Guardiola said. "Now it's rest and then Fulham.

"It's one game at a time. There are nine games left. Games like today are so difficult and so tough." (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)