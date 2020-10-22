Soccer-Hakimi becomes seventh Inter player to test positive for COVID-19

MILAN, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Defender Achraf Hakimi has become the seventh Inter Milan player to test positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Champions League match at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach later on Wednesday, the Serie A club said in a statement.

"The Inter full-back is totally asymptomatic and will now follow the procedure set out by the health protocol," said the club. Inter signed the 21-year-old Morocco international from Real Madrid earlier this year.

Roberto Gagliardini, Radja Nainggolan, Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar, Ashley Young and Ionut Radu have also tested positive. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)