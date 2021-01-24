Soccer-Hazard ends drought, Benzema scores twice as Real rout Alaves

VITORIA-GASTEIZ, Spain, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Eden Hazard scored his first goal in almost three months while Karim Benzema bagged a brace as Real Madrid eased to a 4-1 win away to Alaves in La Liga on Saturday in the absence of coach Zinedine Zidane.

Zidane tested positive for COVID-19 the day before the game so assistant David Bettoni took charge of the team instead and his side got off to a strong start when Casemiro headed in a Toni Kroos cross in the 15th minute.

Benzema curled into the top corner in the 41st after a neat backheel lay off from Hazard, who then scored his second goal of the season and his first since netting against Huesca on Oct. 31 to further stretch Real's advantage just before the break.

French forward Benzema rounded off the victory for second-placed Real with an exquisite solo run and goal in the 70th minute, further easing the pain of Wednesday's shock 2-1 defeat to third division Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey. (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Christian Radnedge)