Soccer-Hellas Verona report COVID-19 case hours ahead of Juventus game

ROME, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Hellas Verona said on Saturday that a member of the squad had tested positive for COVID-19, on the day they are due to play champions Juventus in Serie A.

The two sides face off at the Stadio Bentegodi on Saturday night, with kick-off scheduled for 8:45pm local time.

"Hellas Verona FC announces that a member of the so-called 'squad group' has tested positive to COVID-19," a club statement said.

"The entire 'squad group' will follow the procedures set out in the health protocol."