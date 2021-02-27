SEARCH
Soccer-Hellas Verona report COVID-19 case hours ahead of Juventus game

27 Feb 2021 / 21:51 H.

    ROME, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Hellas Verona said on Saturday that a member of the squad had tested positive for COVID-19, on the day they are due to play champions Juventus in Serie A.

    The two sides face off at the Stadio Bentegodi on Saturday night, with kick-off scheduled for 8:45pm local time.

    "Hellas Verona FC announces that a member of the so-called 'squad group' has tested positive to COVID-19," a club statement said.

    "The entire 'squad group' will follow the procedures set out in the health protocol." (Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

