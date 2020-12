Dec 15 (Reuters) - Simeone Inzaghi's Lazio dropped more points as his brother Filippo's Benevento frustrated their visitors to Campania in a 1-1 draw in Serie A on Tuesday.

Lazio raced into a first-half lead through a familiar source in Ciro Immobile and the Lazio forward will not score many better goals than his 25th-minute volley.

However, Pasquale Schiattarella's strike on the stroke of halftime, another well-taken volley, levelled the scores.

The hosts, who had Schiattarella sent off in stoppage time, had the better of the chances to win it but had to settle for a draw.

After just one win in their last six games in all competitions, Lazio are languishing eighth in Serie A, with Benevento in 13th. (Reporting by Peter Hall Editing by Toby Davis)