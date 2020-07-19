Soccer-In-form Atalanta held to 1-1 draw at Verona

VERONA, Italy, July 18 (Reuters) - Atalanta dropped points for only the second time since the season's restart after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Hellas Verona on Saturday.

Atalanta, who drew 2-2 with Serie A leaders Juventus last weekend, are tied on 71 points with second-placed Inter Milan, who play away at AS Roma on Sunday, and six points behind Juve who also have a game in hand.

Duvan Zapata gave Atalanta the lead when he forced Koray Guenter into an error five minutes into the second half. Despite the defender's best efforts to deny Zapata a run on goal, the Colombian striker calmly slotted the ball past Marco Silvestri.

Verona responded nine minutes later when Matteo Pessina, on loan from Atalanta, made a late run into the box to pounce on Pierluigi Gollini's parry and fire home emphatically his fourth goal since the restart and seventh of the season.

Atalanta, who would have wrapped up Champions League qualification with victory, nearly took all three points in stoppage time when Mario Pasalic's effort from a cross went inches wide of the post. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)