Soccer-In-form Marseille close in on PSG with Monaco win

PARIS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Olympique de Marseille extended their Ligue 1 winning run to six games as they cut Paris St Germain's lead at the top to one point with a clinical 2-1 home won over AS Monaco on Saturday.

Second-placed OM, who still have one match in hand, prevailed thanks to early goals by Florian Thauvin and Dario Benedetto as they moved onto 27 points from 12 games.

Monaco, who had won four of their last five matches and reduced the arrears through a late goal from Wissam Ben Yedder, are fifth on 23 points from 14 games.

Later on Saturday eighth-placed RC Lens welcome Montpellier, who are two points above their hosts in sixth. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)