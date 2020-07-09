Soccer-Injuries not complacency to blame for thrashing: Newcastle's Bruce

July 9 (Reuters) - Newcastle United's 5-0 thumping by Manchester City on Wednesday is not an indication they have downed tools since securing Premier League survival, manager Steve Bruce has said.

Newcastle were missing a number of players, including influential winger Allan Saint-Maximin, and Bruce said injuries had contributed to the thrashing.

"We've not got our flip flops on," Bruce said. "We were down to the bare bones. When you're missing seven or eight (players), you're going to find it difficult.

"But despite that I expect us to be better and I demand we are better for the remaining games.

"It was too easy from the first minute to the last."

Newcastle's next play 17th-placed Watford on Saturday.

