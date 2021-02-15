Soccer-Inter beat Vasco da Gama to retain top spot in Brazil's Serie A

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian Serie A leaders Internacional scored a goal in each half to secure a 2-0 win over Vasco da Gama on Sunday and a step closer to their first league title since 1979.

Rodrigo Dourado scored with a header after 10 minutes to give the visitors the lead.

Vasco had a chance to level the scores with eight minutes left but Cano sent his penalty kick wide and then the league's joint top goalscorer Thiago Galhardo guaranteed the points for Inter with a stoppage time strike.

Inter are on 69 points, one ahead of second-placed Flamengo with two games to go. The two sides meet in Rio de Janeiro next weekend.

The result was a blow to Vasco, who are aiming to avoid relegation.

The Rio club are fourth-bottom of the table with 37 points from 36 games, a point behind Bahia. The bottom four sides get relegated to Serie B. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Pritha Sarkar)