Soccer-Inter hit back to draw with Parma after Gerinvho brace

MILAN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Inter Milan hit back from two goals behind to salvage a 2-2 draw at home to Parma in Serie A on Saturday with Ivan Perisic heading a stoppage-time equaliser after Gervinho scored a brace for the visitors.

Gervinho met Hernani's lofted pass over the Inter defence with a majestic volley less than one minute after the restart and again got clear to add the second in the 62nd minute.

Substitute Marcelo Brozovic pulled one back for Antonio Conte's side and his fellow Croat Perisic got in front of his marker to head the equaliser in the second minute of injury time amid huge relief for the hosts.

Inter, who were missing leading scorer Romelu Lukaku through injury, are fifth with 11 points while Parma have five. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)