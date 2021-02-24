Soccer-Inzaghi rues Lazio errors after Bayern Munich demolition

ROME, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi was left frustrated at his side's error-plagued Champions League performance after poor defending led to three of Bayern Munich's goals in a commanding 4-1 victory for the German champions.

A slack back pass from Mateo Musacchio was pounced on for Robert Lewandowski's opener, resulting in Inzaghi substituting the Argentine defender 31 minutes into the match.

Defender Patric was at fault for Bayern's third goal, while Francesco Acerbi diverted a cross into his own net for their fourth early in the second half to hand Bayern a huge advantage ahead of the last-16 second leg in Munich on March 17.

"We knew the importance of the game and the value of the opponent, but we made it easy for them. We made three of their goals and that is the greatest disappointment," Inzaghi told Mediaset.

"We contributed to their goals, it's a bad night but we must go forward and it will be an important step in our development."

The result extended the holders' unbeaten Champions League run to 18 games and came as a relief after a two-match winless run in the league.

"Everyone fulfilled expectations today," said Bayern coach Hansi Flick.

"We wanted to put them under pressure from the off, which we did well. We won the ball high up the pitch and created plenty of chances as a result. We're very happy." (Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie Editing by Toby Davis)