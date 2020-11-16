Soccer-Ireland's Doherty, McClean test positive for COVID-19

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Ireland defender Matt Doherty and winger James McClean have tested positive for COVID-19, the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) said on Monday.

Last week, Ireland midfielder Alan Browne and striker Callum Robinson also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"The rest of the staff & squad tested negative ahead of the flight back to Dublin this morning before the match against Bulgaria on Wednesday," the FAI said on Twitter https://twitter.com/FAIreland/status/1328333246455746560.

Ireland, who lost 1-0 away to Wales on Sunday, are third in the Nations League Group B4 with two points from five games and host bottom-placed Bulgaria on Wednesday. (Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)