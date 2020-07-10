Soccer-Ivory Coast winger Kalou joins Brazil side Botafogo

July 10 (Reuters) - Former Chelsea and Hertha Berlin winger Salomon Kalou has signed for Brazilian club Botafogo, the Rio de Janeiro side said on Thursday.

Kalou, 34, was a free agent after leaving Hertha earlier this month.

The Ivory Coast player has enjoyed a peripatetic career and featured for Feyenoord in the Netherlands and Lille in France, as well as representing his country 97 times.

He joins Japanese playmaker Keisuke Honda at Botafogo, one of four big clubs in Rio.

The club did not give any details about how long he had signed for.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Richard Pullin)