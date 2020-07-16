Soccer-Jittery Juventus draw 3-3 with Sassuolo

REGGIO EMILIA, Italy, July 15 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo's run of scoring in six league games ended as jittery Juventus were held to a 3-3 draw at Sassuolo on Wednesday which cost them the chance to go nine points clear at the top of Serie A.

Having taken just two points from their last three games, Juventus are on 77 points, seven ahead of Atalanta, who thumped Brescia 6-2 on Tuesday, with five games remaining.

Juventus got off to a fast start when Danilo and Gonzalo Higuain scored in the opening 12 minutes, but Filip Djuricic's goal in the 29th minute signalled the start of a spirited fightback by the home side.

Goals from Domenico Berardi and Francesco Caputo put Sassuolo 3-2 up early in the second half but Alex Sandro produced a bullet header in the 64th minute to secure a point for Juve, who are chasing their ninth league title in a row. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)