Soccer-Juve defender De Ligt tests positive for COVID-19

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Juventus said on Friday that Netherlands defender Matthijs De Ligt has tested positive for COVID-19, the third player from the Serie A champions to test positive this week.

Brazilian defender Alex Sandro returned a positive result on Monday, while winger Juan Cuadrado tested positive on Tuesday.

"Juventus Football Club announces that, during the checks provided for by the protocol in force, Matthijs De Ligt has emerged positive with Covid 19. The player has already been placed in solitary confinement," Juventus said in a statement https://www.juventus.com/en/news/articles/first-team-player-tests-positive-08-10.

Juventus are fourth in the league standings with 30 points from 15 games. They are due to host Sassuolo on Sunday.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)