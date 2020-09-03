Soccer-Kalou makes debut but Botafogo draw blanks

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Salomon Kalou made his debut for Botafogo on Wednesday but the presence of the Ivory Coast forward could not help the home side score goals as the match against Coritiba ended 0-0 in Rio de Janeiro.

The former Chelsea winger was alongside Japanese midfielder Keisuke Honda as one of Botafogo's foreign stars, and although the Rio club had the best of the game there were no goals.

The result leaves Botafogo in 16th place in the 20-team Serie A with seven points from six games.

Coritiba sits two places above them, with one more point from the same number of games. (Reporting by Andrew Downie Editing by Shri Navaratnam)