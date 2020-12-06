Soccer-Kean on the spot as PSG open up four-point lead in Ligue 1

PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Moise Kean scored his fifth goal in seven Ligue 1 appearances to inspire Paris St Germain to a 3-1 win at Montpellier as the French champions opened up a four-point lead at the top of the table on Saturday.

Italy striker Kean struck in the second half after Stephy Mavididi had cancelled out Colin Dagba's opener ahead of the break, before Kylian Mbappe wrapped up the game in stoppage time with his 100th goal for PSG.

PSG have 28 points from 13 games but second-placed Olympique de Marseille have two games in hand, and third-placed Lille have an opportunity to narrow the gap to two points when they host Monaco on Sunday.

Montpellier are sixth on 23 points, two ahead of seventh-placed RC Lens who beat Stade Rennais 2-0 away earlier on Saturday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)