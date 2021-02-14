Soccer-Keeper Martinez steers Villa to scoreless draw with Brighton

BRIGHTON, England, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez pulled off a string of superb saves to grab an unlikely point for Aston Villa in a 0-0 draw away to a dominant Brighton & Hove Albion that saw the Seagulls extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to six games.

Martinez was called into action early and made some excellent stops to deny Leandro Trossard and Daniel Burn before repelling a late flurry of corners to keep the game scoreless at the break.

With Villa offering little in attack, their goalkeeper was in the thick of things again early in the second half to make a reflex save from a deflected Alexis Mac Allister shot, and despite a slew of chances, Brighton could not break the deadlock and the game finished scoreless.

The point lifted Villa above Tottenham Hotspur to eighth place. They have 36 points after 22 games, while Brighton climbed to 15th in the table on 26 points from 24 matches. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Pritha Sarkar)