Soccer-Kessie converts penalty, misses another as Milan win without Ibra

MILAN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie converted one penalty and missed another as the Serie A leaders brushed aside Fiorentina 2-0 on Sunday, making light of the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Alessio Romagnoli put Milan ahead in the 17th minute and Kessie added a second from a penalty 11 minutes later following a foul on Alexis Saelemaekers.

Milan, missing their 39-year-old leading scorer Ibrahimovic through injury, were awarded another penalty before halftime but, after a long wait for VAR to confirm the decision, Kessie saw his weak effort palmed away by Bartlomiej Dragowski.

Milan, unbeaten after nine games, have 23 points, five clear of Inter and Sassuolo. Fiorentina were left on eight points after suffering a second straight defeat since the return of Cesare Prandelli for a second stint as coach. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Hugh Lawson)