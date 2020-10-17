Soccer-Kongolo joins Fulham on permanent deal

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Dutch central defender Terence Kongolo has joined Fulham on a permanent deal until 2024 from Championship (second-tier) side Huddersfield Town following a loan spell that was cut short by injury last season, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Kongolo turned professional at Feyernoord in 2012 and won the Dutch Cup and league title before joining AS Monaco in 2017. He moved to Huddersfield the following year for a club record 18 million pounds ($23.24 million) and leaves after 43 appearances.

"The 26-year-old has signed from Huddersfield Town for an undisclosed fee and agreed a contract until the summer of 2024, with a club option to extend by a further year," the newly-promoted west London club said in a statement.

"An unfortunate injury in just his second appearance for the Whites curtailed his loan spell last season, but his performance in his one start at Manchester City gave fans a glimpse of his quality."

Kongolo has played four times for the Netherlands since his debut in 2014, having been part of the squad that came third at the World Cup that year.

Fulham are bottom of the table after losing their opening four Premier league games following promotion via the playoffs last season. They visit second-bottom Sheffield United, who have also yet to earn a point this season, on Sunday.

($1 = 0.7744 pounds) (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)