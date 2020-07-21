Soccer-La Coruna v Fuenlabrada postponed over COVID-19 - statement

July 20 (Reuters) - A crunch Spanish second division match between Deportivo La Coruna and Fuenlabrada was postponed on Monday after several Fuenlabrada players tested positive for coronavirus, the Spanish league said in a statement.

"After detecting positive cases in CF Fuenlabrada, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) and La Liga have mutually agreed to postpone the RC Deportivo - CF Fuenlabrada match," La Liga said on its official website (www.laliga.com).

"The monitoring commission has also mutually agreed to play the other matches of matchday 42, understanding that this is the solution that best protects the health of the players and the overall integrity of the competition."

Seventh-placed Fuenlabrada are on the verge of clinching a promotion-playoff berth while La Coruna in 20th are battling to avoid relegation into the third tier of Spain's soccer pyramid.

The other games on the final day of the season went ahead as planned on Monday. Cadiz and Huesca clinched promotion while Almeria, Girona and Zaragoza are assured of promotion playoff spots. Fuenlabrada or sixth-placed Elche will grab the final playoff spot. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic, editing by Pritha Sarkar)