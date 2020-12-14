Soccer-La Liga talking points

MADRID, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Talking points from the weekend in Spanish football.

ATLETICO REVERT TO OLD HABITS - AND GET BURNED

Atletico Madrid have been so strong this season largely due to their embrace of attacking football and elaborate team moves, so it was surprising and disappointing to see them revert to their old ways in the 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid.

Diego Simeone decided to drop the in-form Thomas Lemar and Saul Niguez from his line-up and their tactics in a dire first half seemed to revolve around defending deep and lumping the ball to a slow and immobile Luis Suarez.

They were swamped in midfield by an intense Madrid side and it was only when Lemar and Saul were introduced after the break that they started to improve and create some danger.

Simeone tried to blame the defeat on his side's exertions in the Champions League, but captain Koke was more direct.

"We were not ourselves," he said.

MADRID'S MIDFIELD TRIO ROLLS BACK THE YEARS

Real Madrid's dominant derby win over Atletico had the familiar footprints of Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, whose particular strengths combined to devastating effect once again.

The midfield trio first took shape when Zinedine Zidane had only recently taken charge in 2016, but almost five years on, each player looked as effective as when they led Madrid to three consecutive Champions League crowns.

Casemiro provided the muscle, dominating opponents Koke and Hector Herrera in the middle of the pitch as well as showing his power to head in the opening goal from a corner.

Kroos and Modric, meanwhile, dictated the pace with precision passing, seldom giving Atletico any sight of the ball while frequently looking to craft attacking moves.

"Time waits for no-one, not even geniuses, but when they are on form, Kroos and Modric are still two peerless creators. There is nothing like them in world football," said newspaper Marca.

Zidane added: "They were bloody brilliant, exceptional."

KOEMAN HIS OWN MAN, BUT NOT EVERYONE LIKES IT

Barcelona's 1-0 win over Levante should have offered coach Ronald Koeman earned some temporary relief after back-to-back defeats, but the Dutch coach was in a combative mood after the game as tension grows about his style of football.

He has broken ranks with his predecessors by deploying a 4-2-3-1 formation since taking charge and the system came under renewed scrutiny this week after reports emerged suggesting the players do not approve of it.

Koeman turned more heads when taking off striker Antoine Griezmann for centre back Samuel Umtiti to protect his side's lead on Sunday, a defensive-minded change almost unheard of for a Barca coach, especially against a weaker side such as Levante.

It led to the coach accusing a reporter who had questioned the move of intentionally looking for controversy and further highlighted the rift between Koeman and Barca traditionalists who believe the team's style is non-negotiable. (Reporting by Richard Martin; editing by Richard Pullin)