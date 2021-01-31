SEARCH
Soccer-Late goal gives Palmeiras dramatic Copa Libertadores triumph

31 Jan 2021 / 06:11 H.

    RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - A goal eight minutes into stoppage time won Palmeiras the Copa Libertadores on Saturday as a Breno Lopes header earned the Sao Paulo club a 1-0 win over Santos.

    The game, South America's equivalent of the Champions League, was played on a roasting hot afternoon in Rio de Janeiro and chances were few and far between.

    Just as a lacklustre match looked sure to go to extra-time, however, Lopes timed his jump perfectly at the back post to loop a header into the net.

    It was Palmeiras's second Libertadores title and their first since 1999.

    (Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond)

