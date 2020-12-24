Soccer-Late Insigne goal gives Napoli 1-1 draw with Torino

Dec 23 (Reuters) - A stoppage-time equaliser from Lorenzo Insigne gave Napoli a 1-1 draw at home to struggling Torino on Wednesday as they snapped a two-game losing streak in Serie A.

After an uneventful first half, the home side wasted a decent chance early in the second when they were awarded a free kick in a central position but Insigne's tame strike was comfortably dealt with by Salvatore Sirigu.

The visitors took a shock lead when a well-worked corner found Armando Izzo on the far side of the penalty area and he sent the ball looping over Alex Meret and into the net.

With Napoli storming forward looking for an equaliser, Piotr Zielinski pulled a shot just wide on the hour and his header in the 79th minute went straight to Sirigu for an easy save.

Torino looked to be heading for only their second win of the season until Zielinski picked out Insigne with a pass deep in stoppage time. Insigne fired home a wonderful goal to snatch a well-deserved point for Napoli.

The result leaves Torino bottom of the table with eight points after 14 games, while Napoli are fifth on 25 points, nine behind leaders AC Milan, who beat Lazio 3-2. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Pritha Sarkar)