Soccer-Lazio sign goalkeeper Reina from AC Milan

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Lazio have signed Spanish goalkeeper Pepe Reina from AC Milan on a permanent deal, the Serie A clubs have said.

The 37-year-old joined Milan in 2018 after a three-year stint at Napoli but made just 13 appearances for the club. He spent the second half of last season on loan to England's Aston Villa.

At Lazio, he is expected to serve as backup to Albanian Thomas Strakosha.

"I am happy with his arrival, he has incredible experience. He is one of the strongest goalkeepers in history and he will help me improve," Strakosha said.

Reina, who won 36 caps for Spain and was part of their World Cup-winning squad in 2010, spent eight seasons at Liverpool, where he won the Premier League Golden Glove award for most clean sheets in his first three seasons with the club. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )