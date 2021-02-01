Soccer-Leeds deserved to win says Leicester's Rodgers after first loss of 2021

LEICESTER, England, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Leicester City were punished for not taking their chances against visitors Leeds United who deserved the three points after coming from behind to win 3-1 in the Premier League on Sunday, said Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers.

Leeds' Patrick Bamford scored one goal and created two as Marcelo Bielsa's side denied the Foxes the chance to leapfrog Manchester United into second place, handing them a first loss this year and ending their seven-match unbeaten league run.

"We've been on a fantastic run and it was always going to come to an end at some point. They deserved to win," Rodgers told reporters after Harvey Barnes' 13th minute opener for the hosts was cancelled out within two minutes by Leeds.

"We started well but gave away a cheap goal so quickly after ours. We had opportunities, but they were giving us problems with their running against the backline," added Rodgers.

"We gave the ball away and they punished us in transition. We weren't quite at our level today and we have to give them credit."

Leicester missed top scorer Jamie Vardy, with the striker was sidelined following a minor hernia operation, while defensive midfielder Wilfried Ndidi was out due to a hamstring injury but Rodgers said they had to learn to cope without them.

"When Jamie's not available, we find other ways. We have done through the season," Rodgers added. "Today just wasn't our day. We didn't defend well and couldn't take chances."

Bayer Leverkusen signed Demarai Gray from Leicester earlier on Sunday and Rodgers said the Foxes were confident of bringing in an attacking midfielder to replace him before the transfer window shuts on Monday.

"It'll be good for the team, we have a gap there so the club will work hard at looking to get someone in," Rodgers said.

"Hopefully fairly soon the two boys (Vardy and Ndidi) will be back and it gives us a nice strong squad." (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)