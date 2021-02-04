Soccer-Lille beat Bordeaux to open five-point lead in Ligue 1

PARIS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Lille opened up a provisional five-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 standings with a 3-0 win away to mid-table Girondins de Bordeaux thanks to second-half goals by Yusuf Yazici, Timothy Weah and Jonathan David on Wednesday.

The northeners, who have won their last five matches, have 51 points from 23 games before second-placed Olympique Lyonnais travel to second-bottom Dijon and Paris St Germain, who are third, entertain basement side Nimes later on Wednesday.

Lille went ahead nine minutes after the break when Yazici fired the ball under the bar from Jonathan Bamba's cross before Weah tapped in after being set up by substitute Luiz Araujo 12 minutes later to double the tally.

David wrapped it up a minute from time after a fine one-two with Jonathan Ikone. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)