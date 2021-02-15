Soccer-Lille reclaim top spot but Ligue 1 lead down to one point

PARIS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Lille reclaimed top spot in Ligue 1 but their lead shrunk to a single point as they were held to a goalless home draw by Stade Brestois on Sunday.

The northerners, who had a goal disallowed by the VAR, have 55 points from 25 games as their six-match winning streak in the league came to and end.

Paris St Germain, the only top four side to claim three points this weekend after they beat Nice 2-1 on Saturday, are second on 54 points with third-placed Olympique Lyonnais on 52 after their 2-1 loss to Montpellier.

Monaco avoided a first defeat in 2021 as Wissam Ben Yedder, who bagged a double, netted three minutes into stoppage time to salvage a point in a 2-2 home draw against Lorient on Sunday.

The principality team are fourth on 49 points.

Elsewhere, Antoine Kombouare won his first game in charge as Nantes beat Angers 3-1 away to snap a 15-match winless streak.

After a lacklustre opening half, Lille increased the pressure but the visitors stayed compact at the back.

Jonathan David found the back of the net from close range but the goal was disallowed following a VAR review for a handball by Jose Fonte.

Lille ended the game with not a single shot on target. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)