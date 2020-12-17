Soccer-Lille win again to move clear at top of Ligue 1

PARIS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Lille provisionally stretched their Ligue 1 lead to three points with a solid 2-0 victory at bottom side Dijon on Wednesday.

Yusuf Yazici and Timothy Weah scored either side of the interval to put Lille on 32 points from 15 games before second-placed Olympique Lyonnais take on Stade Brest and third-placed Paris St Germain, who are one point further adrift, entertain Lorient later on Wednesday.

The result left Dijon, who have won only one game this season, on nine points, four from safety.

Lille went ahead in the 19th minute when Yazici found the back of the net with a low shot from Zeki Celik's cutback pass.

They came close to doubling the tally before the break, only for Jonathan Ikone to miss the target with an attempted lob.

Dijon rarely threatened but Lille's Jose Fonte almost beat his keeper Mike Maignan with a poor back pass on the hour, keeping the visitors on their toes until Weah wrapped it up with a half-volley three minutes into stoppage time.

Elsewhere, fifth-placed Montpellier, who have 26 points, lost 2-0 at home to mid-table Metz. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)